Troopers with the Carrier Enforcement Division of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) are participating in the 32nd annual International Roadcheck, which began June 4 and runs through Thursday, June 6.

International Roadcheck is sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). Troopers will perform high-visibility, high-volume inspections of large trucks and buses throughout Nebraska.

“Commercial vehicle safety is critically important for the safety of all motorists on the road,” said Captain Gerry Krolikowski, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement. “We encourage all commercial drivers to do their part to keep roads safe by conducting their pre-trip inspections and following commercial vehicle regulations.”

The operation includes dozens of law enforcement and traffic safety agencies throughout North America. The enforcement emphasizes overall commercial vehicle safety, focusing on Level I inspections, which includes a comprehensive check of the vehicle and the driver.

NSP Carrier Enforcement Troopers join counterparts across North America working day and night during the three-day enforcement. Vehicle and driver checks will take place at stationary weigh stations in conjunction with roving patrols across Nebraska.