he access roads to the boat ramp and the historic cave at Indian Cave State Park are closed temporarily due to impacts from rising Missouri River water flows and heavy rainfall in the area.

The cave access road is closed due to recent heavy rainfall that caused a portion of the bluff to slide onto the road.

Also, portions of hiking trails 10 and 11 adjacent to the landslide area will be closed until they can be assessed for safe public use.

The timeline for reopening the boat ramp, roads and trails has not been determined. Temporary closure is effective immediately.