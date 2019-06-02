The American Red Cross will host a blood drive on the Peru State Campus on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The drive will be held in the Live Oak Room of the Student Center.

Red Cross says, “The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.”

To schedule an appointment to give, please contact Thomas Veleba at (402) 852-6063 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: PSC to schedule an appointment. Walk-in appointments will be accepted too.