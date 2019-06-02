Food service management company to lead campus dining transformation

Because of their ability to integrate creative solutions that resonate with students and campus leadership, Fresh Ideas has been selected by Peru State College as their new dining service provider. “Fresh Ideas’ commitment to engaging every student fits closely with Peru State’s vision for a transformative student experience,” said Dr. Jesse Dorman, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs.

Fresh Ideas is collaborating with this member of the Nebraska State College System to transform the dining experience. In the fall, campus guests will experience a newly renovated dining hall. Not only will the dining hall look completely different, but it will feature new action stations with menu items created by the on-site executive chef and the Fresh Ideas culinary team.

Fresh Ideas knows what Gen Z craves, and showcases this in their ability to meet special dietary needs; as well as offering innovative technology solutions. “We’ll be letting students know they can replace their meal card and use our FreshX app,” said Jack Conley, Regional Director of Operations for Fresh Ideas. The Fresh Ideas mobile app lets dining guests connect their meal plan; where they can then check their balance, stay updated with the latest menu, and a lot more.

Visitors to Peru State’s campus should also look for Fresh on Demand, a micro-market powered by technology and fully-stocked with fresh food 24/7. This modern kiosk will be an additional option for the campus community as well as the town of Peru. Fresh on Demand is perfect for guests who didn’t have time for breakfast or need more flexibility for the evening meal.

“We believe that good food takes people on a journey and creates lasting relationships, which is a reflection of our new partnership with Peru State,” said John Laird, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Initiatives.