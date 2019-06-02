The City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations for the Nebraska Senior Games. The Games, for people 50 and older, are scheduled for August 1-4, in Kearney. Events include: Bowling, 5K, 10K, 20K, and 40K Cycling, Golf, 5K and 10K Run, Horseshoes, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Track & Field, Badminton, Free Throw & Hot Shot Basketball, 3-on-3 Basketball, Wellness Walk, Pickleball, Disc Golf, Gentle Yoga, Cornhole, and Pitch. The Nebraska Senior Games is a member of the National Senior Games Association. The registration deadline is Monday, July 15. Please call 308-237-4644, between 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday, for an entry form, or visit the Nebraska Senior Games web site at: www.nebraskaseniorgames.com.
Nebraska Senior Games set for August
