Governor Pete Ricketts has signed the next two-year budget into law.

“This budget controls spending to deliver $550 million in direct property tax relief over the next two years. It also includes over $2 billion in state aid to K-12 education as well as new resources for public safety initiatives.

“Our ongoing commitment to controlling spending helped the state do property tax relief this year, and has set the state up to expand relief in years to come.”

The budget bills signed today include 293e, 294e, 295e, 296e, 297e, 298e, and 299e. The Governor also signed the following bills in addition to the budget package: LB 300e, LB 300Ae (judges salaries for the biennium), LB 464e (claims bill), and LB 675e (TEEOSA change).