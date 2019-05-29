ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Thursday

9:13 a.m.: Roosevelt and West avenues. James Edward Peterson, 50, 222-1-2 Leffler St., West Burlington: driving while suspended, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.

12:36 p.m.: 626 S. Ninth St. Carrie Lou Carson, 41, 1901 Avenue O, Fort Madison: fifth-degree theft.

2:26 p.m.: 214 N. Fourth St. Joseph Love, 42, 718 Aetna St.: fifth-degree theft.

4:44 p.m.: 800 block of Aetna Street. Matthew Scott Shannan, 32, 402 S. Gunnison St.: driving while barred.

4:54 p.m.: 522-1-2 Summer St. Tyshune Lavell Finley, 18, same address: first-offense domestic abuse assault and assault.

5:49 p.m.: 61 Midtown Lane. Kiano Markeise Reizell Wilkins, 28, 1117-3 S. Central Ave.: possession of marijuana.

6:18 p.m.: 61 Midtown Lane. Isiah Nathaniel Bridges, 22, 313 Curran St.: warrant for assault.

Friday

4:07 a.m.: 900 block of North Third Street. Amanda Megan Eleazer, 30, 905-1-2 N. Third St.: warrant for failure to appear.

9 a.m.: 201 Jefferson St. Justin Harold Love, 27, 2101-1 Division St.: warrant.

9:53 a.m.: 513 N. Main St. Tristen Jordan Roberts, 22, 11167 50th St.: controlled substance violation and drug tax stamp violations.

3:37 p.m.: 214 N. Fourth St. Levi James Eipert, 39, 1408 S. 12th St.: warrant for pretrial violation.

4:38 p.m.: Plank Road and West Burlington Avenue. Calob Glen Atchley, 21, 15512 Des Moines Henry Ave., Danville: driving while revoked, fraudulent use of registration and no insurance.

6:46 p.m.: 3586 U.S. 61. Bradley Michael Haynes, 29, same address: first-offense domestic abuse assault.

8:04 p.m.: 3725 Division St. Jaden Lee Poole, 24, 1520 N. Central Ave.: habitual offender driving while suspended.

10:29 p.m.: 906 S. 13th St. Taj Michael Kite, 29, 2983 180th Ave., Argyle: domestic assault with a weapon.

10:30 p.m.: Division and Gunnison streets. Juanita Marie Williams, 49, 201 S. Eighth St.: driving while suspended.

10:34 p.m.: 1100 block of South 13th Street. Benjamin Kuykendall, 36, 1305 S. Central Ave.: warrant for failure to appear.

11 p.m.: No location given. Michael Anthony Earp, 48, 310 Edgewater Beach: violation of parole.

Saturday

12:30 a.m.: 405 Summer St. Noah Lee Alex Graham-Bolander, 19, 402 S. Gunnison St.: domestic assault with bodily injury.

2:14 a.m.: 1212 Patterson St. Olivia Lynn Oard, 22, 2208-1 Piper Place: first-offense drunken driving.

2:26 a.m.: 2312 Valley St. Charles Lamon Griffin, 29, 2511 Washington St.: failure to appear.

2:50 a.m.: 1100 block of South Gear Avenue. Erika Lynn Wilkins, 20, 10551 N. Gear Ave.: possession of a false license or identification and possession of alcohol underage.

1:32 p.m.: 641 S. Gunnison St. Anthony Gene Hand, 49, same address: driving while suspended.

1:48 p.m.: Gunnison and Angular streets. Sammy Lee Nelson, 47, homeless: driving while revoked.

2:29 p.m.: Division and Leebrick streets. Dominic Devon Eady, 29, 323-3 S. Adams St.: domestic assault impeding air/blood flow, fourth-degree criminal mischief and assault without intent to injure.

11:41 p.m.: 616 S. Central Ave. Danny Arthur White, 25, same address: assault displaying dangerous weapon.

Sunday

12:30 a.m.: Maple and Ninth streets. Gabriel Dean Thomas, 23, 1902 Amelia St.: possession of drug paraphernalia.

1:14 a.m.: Sixth and Market streets. Charles Lee Cannon, 51, 417 Franklin St.: contempt resisting a court order.

12:23 p.m.: 600 block of Angular Street. Aswad Akida Sterling Jr., 22, 420-17 S. Fourth St.: interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance and warrant for first-offense sex offender registration violation.

5:17 p.m.: 718 Aetna St. Joseph Love, 42, same address: warrant for pretrial violation.

10:21 p.m.: Des Moines County 99. Dorothy Lynn Caskey, 53, 601-20 S. Roosevelt Ave.: warrant.

10:21 p.m.: Des Moines Avenue and Pond Street. Aiyana La’Sau Christofferson, 19, homeless: interference with official acts.

Monday

2:24 a.m.: U.S. 61 and Main Street. Dawson DeWayne Link, 18, Oquawka, Illinois: possession of a controlled substance.

2:35 a.m.: 3001 Kirkwood St. Latishe Fay Russell, 39, 511 Elm St.: warrant for driving while suspended.

WEST BURLINGTON

Thursday

9:13 a.m.: 640 Meadow St. Adam Stephen Miller, 35, 640-5 Meadow St.: warrant for attempted third-degree burglary.

Friday

9:19 a.m.: Walmart, 324 W. Agency Road. Trenton Michael Brown, 23, 1307 Smith St., Burlington: fifth-degree theft, interference with official acts with bodily injury, assault on a peace officer, disarming an officer and third-degree criminal mischief.

11:37 p.m.: 519 Vernon St. Taylor Ryan Prather, 21, 2041 Highland Ave., Burlington: disorderly conduct and supplying alcohol to a minor; Brynn Warner Scott, 19, 800 S. 10th St., Burlington: warrant for assault.

Saturday

9:02 a.m.: 914 Broadway St. Brian Wayne Boyd, 54, 128 Golf Lane, Burlington: failure to appear.

Monday

7:09 a.m.: Walmart, 324 W. Agency Road. Paxtyn Simone Johnson, 19, 922-3 N. Eighth St., Burlington: fifth-degree theft.

8:55 p.m.: 1108 W. Agency Road. Damian Lavell Gordon, 37, 409 Denmark St., Burlington: pretrial violation; Amy Nicole Danforth, 31, 1229 Harrison Ave., Burlington: driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance.