On a beautiful, sunny Memorial Day, the crowd gathered at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse May 27 at 11:15 a.m. to remember those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.

VFW Commander Ed Reed delivered the Memorial Day address with the service presided over by Gerald Neeman. Reed’s address included the history of honoring service members and origination of Memorial Day.

S-D-A Junior High and High School band members along with directors Scott and Katie Morris played musical prelude and the National Anthem. Pastor Fred Anderson of Syracuse Bible

Church delivered the Invocation and Benediction.

Boys State Representatives Colton Nichols, Jackson Zastera, and Josh Fishpaw read General “Logan’s Orders” and the Gettysburg Address.

Girls State Representatives Emily Baier, Brooklyn Nordhues, and Meredith Clark read “In Flanders Field” and “America’s Answer.”

Placement of the Wreaths was done by representatives of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries and Boy Scout Troop 337. The Firing Squad gave a 21 gun salute, and Taps was played by Jerry Beach and an S-D-A Bugler.

The local Memorial Day Services have been a long-standing tradition, and many families attend together each year to remember those they’ve lost. The service is an opportunity to honor and remember those brave souls and their families for the sacrifices made in the name of fellow countrymen.