She spoke to a crowd of about 300 at the Port of Burlington during a campaign stop.

Democratic Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was at the Port of Burlington to talk about childcare, corruption and democracy. But it was impossible to ignore the flood behind her.

“It was beautiful when they came to look at this place. The river was beautiful,” she told the crowd.

During Warren's talk, Burlington’s extended flood wall obstructed the view of the river. The extended flood wall has been protecting the Burlington Riverfront since early May.

But the riverfront isn't the only place in Iowa that has experienced flooding. Warren told the Hawk Eye during the past week, she’s seen the devastation from the heavy rains the midwest has been experiencing. She also was disheartened to learn about all of the unplanted fields.

“I spoke to a farmer, he didn’t even have twenty percent of his field planted,” Warren said. He was lucky, she said, other farmers haven’t been able to plant at all.

Warren said there is danger for farmers but also for the American food supplies. She expressed concern about farmers not being able to plant crops and how it might impact Americans at the grocery store.

“We passed a relief (bill), and one man held up the entire process, because he didn’t like the politics.”

Warren slammed Representative Chip Roy (R-TX), whom she did not name, during her rally. Roy voted last week against the relief bill.

But the disaster relief bill hasn't been the only setback Iowans have experienced.

In mid May, the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared Iowa was no longer in a disaster period when all the flood gauges in Iowa were below major flood stage. This period lasted for less than 40 hours before the river was back at major flood stage.

“It makes no sense, this is Bureaucracy at its worst,” Warren said after hearing the news.

During her Rally, Warren said climate change plays a part in the severe flooding that has plagued Iowa for the past three months.

During her interview with The Hawk Eye, Warren touched on one of her biggest issues, Criminal Justice Reform.

“Not everyone in the criminal justice system is alike,” Warren said.

She suggested the different populations within the prison should be housed separately. She wants prisons to work on separating severely mentally ill inmates from the general population.

Warren also hit on the importance of Medicaid in the fight to help the mentally ill.

“They not only wanted to rollback Obamacare, they wanted to take a cut out of Medicaid,” she said in reference to republican policies.

Warren expressed her concerns that reducing Medicaid will hurt the mentally ill who rely on the program for their care. She also expressed mental illness needs to be treated in the same way a physical illness would be treated.

“Someone who breaks their leg, or has a mental breakdown, has the access to get the treatment,” Warren said of mental health parity.

In total, 300 people attended Monday’s Rally. Everyone The Hawk Eye spoke to agreed, Warren is among the front runners for the 2020 primary.

“She’s a progressive, that’s what we need,” said Nathan Heubner.

Tom Courtney, the co-chair of the Des Moines County Democrats, was at the event to introduce Warren.

“She’s got the right ideas to turn this country around,” Courtney said during his introduction.

Warren is one of two dozen democrats vying for the Democratic nomination.