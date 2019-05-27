BOONE — Boone County would like to thank Tim Herrstrom for 40 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Boone County. His work ethic and commitment to the job should be celebrated. Working in the public eye takes a special person to deal with everything that comes your way. Tim has that ability to calm a situation and works tirelessly to try and explain to the public why we do the things we do even when they aren’t popular decisions.

Tim has worked in Madrid from May of 1979 till October of 1992 as an equipment operator, Tim was then promoted to the Madrid Shed Foreman where he worked in that capacity until January of 2015. The Secondary Roads Department was reorganized and Tim became the Maintenance Superintendent overseeing all road maintenance in Boone County and continues to serve in that capacity today.

Thank you again Tim we look forward to working with you for the next 40.