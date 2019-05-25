AMES — Practical Farmers of Iowa is partnering with Iowa State University on a workshop exploring parasites in livestock on Wednesday, June 5, from 5:30-8 p.m., at the ISU College of Veterinary Medicine in Ames (1800 Christensen Drive).

The event – “Livestock Parasites 101: Prevention, Identification and Treatment” – is free to attend and will begin with a catered meal during the lecture. Registration is required by Wednesday, May 29, and attendance is limited to 20 people. Sign up on online at practicalfarmers.org/field-days, or contact Debra Boekholder at (515) 232-5661 or debra@practicalfarmers.org.

This event is part of Practical Farmers’ main 2019 field day season, which includes 40 events across the state, and beyond, on topics spanning the agricultural spectrum.

During the event, participants will learn the essentials of identifying and treating livestock parasites from ISU veterinary pathologist Matt Brewer. The workshop will start with an overview of different livestock parasites, placing special emphasis on those that are transmissible to humans.

Participants will also have a chance to practice performing fecal egg counts on manure samples — something farmers have said they want to learn how to do.

This hands-on portion of the event will address that interest by teaching attendees how to identify parasites using on-farm techniques. Farmers are encouraged to ask questions and share their experiences during this workshop.

Dr. Matt Brewer is a veterinarian and assistant professor at the ISU College of Veterinary Medicine. In his current role, he teaches courses in parasitology, conducts diagnostic work and leads a basic research laboratory. The laboratory investigates mechanisms for parasite drug resistance and has received funding from the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and The American Kennel Club.

Directions to the workshop are available on Practical Farmers’ website.

Practical Farmers’ 2019 field days are supported by several sustaining and major sponsors, including: Albert Lea Seed; Bio Till; Center for Rural Affairs; Gandy Cover Crop Seeders; Grain Millers Inc.; H.A. Wallace Chair for Sustainable Agriculture – Iowa State University; Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance; Iowa Beef Center at Iowa State University; Iowa State Department of Agronomy; La Crosse Seed; Man@Machine; MOSA Certified Organic; Niman Ranch; PepsiCo; Pipeline Foods; Premier 1 Supplies; River Valley Cooperative; Scoular; Sunderman Farm Management; Sunrise Foods International; Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education; Trees Forever; Unilever; Welter Seed & Honey Company.To learn more, visit practicalfarmers.org.