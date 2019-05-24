They say practice makes perfect, but at 14 years of age, it might seem Richie Bliesener hasn't been around long enough to practice much.

But he's made the most of his seven years on the keyboard, and he'll shoot for perfection this Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi, at the 45th annual World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest. More than 30 pianists will compete for trophies, cash prizes and the right to be called champion in ragtime, traditional jazz, blues, and honky-tonk piano.

This is Bliesener's third run at the title in his age group; he came in third last year. This year he's competing in the Junior Division against kids 17 and younger.

Born on New Year's Eve, Bliesener started piano lessons when he was 7 and soon got into ragtime music.

"My first-grade year, here in Burlington at Sunnyside Elementary School, each month we have a Composer of the Month, and so Scott Joplin introduced me to ragtime," he told The Hawk Eye at a recent performance at Sunnybrook Assisted Living.

The eighth-grader said he's hoping to take the title this year when he performs on Saturday.

"I was pretty good last year, but not as good as I am this year," he said. "I've really improved."

He added that his repertoire last year wasn't as difficult as the pieces he'll play this time.

Jerry Smith, 93, is a resident at Sunnybrook, and he was waiting on the front porch when the kid arrived for a practice session disguised as a concert.

"We have a grand piano here, and that's what he'll play down there," Smith said. "I don't have a musical ear; I was just impressed with his smile. He just eats of love. He hugs people, he smiles, and you can't meet him without being his friend forever."

Father Rich and mother Kay will drive down to Oxford with Richie.

"Last year was Richie's best year," his dad said. "He got a little disgruntled at the Iowa State Fair playing the Sprouts Division in the Bill Riley Talent Search, which is age 12 and below."

Bliesener's piano teacher in Burlington is Rhonda Zihlman, and he takes monthly ragtime lessons from Faye Ballard in Champaign, Illinois.

"We drive three hours one way every month," Rich said.

The Old-Time Piano Playing Contest originated in Illinois in 1975 at the Monticello Railway Museum before moving to Decatur, then Peoria, and finally out of Illinois to Oxford.

Ian Hominic is a piano professor at Ole Miss and a long-time judge at the OTPPC.

"So far this year, we've got folks coming from 31 states and several foreign countries," Hominic told The Hawk Eye in a telephone interview.

He said Bliesener has a shot at the title, but faces some hurdles older players have left behind.

"He's still pretty young, his hands are still growing," Hominic said. "A lot of the music requires a stride back and forth from the left hand, and a lot of the chords are kind of big, so for a kid his age and stature — he's still growing — some of it's a size thing."

Hominic said Bliesener has always done well in Oxford.

"There are people who are very accurate in live performance, but they're very mechanical and correct and not very interesting," he said. "Richie has a real enthusiasm for what he does. If the spirit is in you, it's entertaining."

Hominic said the Oxford event is family-friendly.

"It's not a rowdy crowd, it's a fun crowd," he said. "For the kids, it's a real learning experience. A lot of older folks will take them under their wing and give them advice."

Richie's dad said he and his son have made many trips to St. Louis to the Scott Joplin museum.

"He's been to the Scott Joplin Ragtime Festival in Sedalia, Missouri," Rich said. "He likes going to Sedalia because you run into all these world-class ragtime players: Brian Holland is a retired champion. Sonny Leyland, Richard Dowling, Fred Hodges. Adam Swanson is a seven-time winner of the Ragtime Festival."

The Joplin festival also takes place Memorial Day weekend this year.

So does Bliesener think he'll bring home the bacon?

"I'm going for it, yeah," he said with a grin as he launched into "Maple Leaf Rag" for the Sunnybrook residents.

Listen to Richie Bliesener live from Oxford, Mississippi this Saturday on YouTube. Go to oldtimepianocontest.com and click the YouTube icon in the upper right corner of the home page. Performances will stream live; Bliesener will play between 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday — a drawing is held before the contest to determine who plays at what time.

Bliesener will also perform June 5 at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington.