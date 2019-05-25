The volunteers of Syracuse rescue service served up breakfast to around 500 community members at their annual pancake feed May 19. The community support was excellent as people came out to enjoy pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, coffee, and juice.

The Syracuse rescue service answers around 300 calls per year for 911 calls with in the Syracuse community.

The service is staffed by volunteers including EMTs, paramedics, and EMA drivers. The support from the community is invaluable to allow the service to continue and to provide the most updated equipment for patient and volunteer safety.

SRS Chief Tim Wilson said, “We had an amazing turnout and we appreciate that the community is so supportive. The support of the community definitely helps SRS continue to operate and we sincerely thank everyone who came out in support.

Additionally, we would like to thank the local businesses that made this year’s feed possible, Terry's Family Foods and Dairy Chef. We would also like to thank SpartanNash for their donation.”

The following are members of the Syracuse rescue squad:

Medics- Tim Wilson, Chris Richardson. RN/Medic - Carol Linquist. RN- Christa Reisdorff.

EMTs- Kim Bellinder, Andy Brace, Jody Bruns, Dottie Halvorsen, Ken Halvorsen, Sophia Needham, Susan Obermeyer, Joey Reisdorff, Marcia Scheinost, Jenn Staack, and Laramie Werner. EMAs- Tami Andera, Kody Cardinal, Jennifer Wallman If you see any of them this week, give them a thanks for their service. It is national EMS week and they are proud to serve this community.

For information on how to join Syracuse Rescue, contact Tim Wilson at (308) 440-5573.



