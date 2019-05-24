Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Lee County is collaborating with the West Point, Fort Madison and Keokuk libraries to provide four STEM backpacks for youth to checkout at their convenience.

Each STEM backpack has a theme that provides interactive educational lessons that were created to expand access to research-based literacy and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) experiences for K-3 children and their families.

The four backpacks selected by the extension office are Curious Coding, Super Slinky, Building Bridges and Magic Eye.

Whitney Weisinger, program coordinator for Lee County Extension said, “The objectives of the Checkout STEM backpacks are to develop foundational understandings in key STEM concepts and expand literacy skills. These learning experiences are supportive, creative, challenging and fun all at the same time.”

More information about the backpacks will be available at STEM Day at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Madison Public Library, 1920 Avenue E, and 1 p.m. June 5 at West Point Public Library, 317 Fifth St.

To learn more, call Lee County Extension Office at (319) 835-5116.