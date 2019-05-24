Milton Felder (51), #87921 died at 10:41 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). His sentence began on July 10, 2018. Felder was serving a 36- to 40-year sentence for manslaughter and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon in Douglas County.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Felder was being treated for a long-term medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.