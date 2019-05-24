The Nebraska American Legion’s 52nd annual Junior Law Cadet Program has been scheduled June 10-13, 2017 at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center at Grand Island.

Participation in the week-long program is open to students who have just finished the eleventh grade and will be attending a Nebraska high school for their senior year. The students have been selected from each of the 14 American Legion districts in Nebraska.

Participants will learn about law enforcement responsibilities and training from representatives of various city, county, state, and federal agencies. They will participate in daily calisthenics, attend classroom session, learn about self-defense, firearms, driving, internet crime, and radar use, and other State Patrol equipment. Evening classes are devoted to accident and crime investigation, fingerprinting and polygraph techniques, and other special topics.

Cadets will remain in residence halls at the training facility during the week and will be awarded certificates of graduation at the concluding ceremonies on Thursday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m.

This program was developed by The American Legion’s State Law and Order Committee and is offered in cooperation with the Nebraska State Patrol.

Since its inception in 1919, The American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, patriotic American values, instilling values in young people through numerous programs, and a strong nation defense with focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.