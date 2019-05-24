COLUMBUS JUNCTION —A Fiscal Year 2019 budget amendment that included $180,835 in additional spending was approved Wednesday by the Columbus Junction City Council. In addition to the increase in expenditures, the amendment also showed a $216,300 increase in revenue, boosting the budget’s original ending balance of $359,643 by $35,465.

While the budget amendment was unanimously approved by the city council, it did raise some questions from a local resident during a public hearing the council held prior to the vote.

“What was in the paper doesn’t tell us anything,” Wayne Finke, who apparently acted as a spokesperson for several others, told the council.

Finke said he wanted more information on the proposal.

“That’s why I’m here for – to find out what’s changing and why,” he said.

“It tells you in the paper how much,” Mayor Mark Huston replied, apparently referring to the amendment resolution that was published earlier in a local newspaper.

Huston then went on to explain the increased expenditures were to cover police chief Donnie Orr’s salary when he provided security at the University of Iowa football games; increased payment for the new Louisa County Jail because of higher Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue; increased fuel costs for the city’s police squad cars; increase in salary for community development director Mallory Smith to conduct rental housing inspections in Wapello.

Other additional expenses included staff overtime for snow removal, engineering and testing expenses related to the Local Street Bridge project, and increased sewer expenses related to a wastewater improvement project that is required by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Huston continued,

On the revenue side, he said the higher jail payment had been covered by the increase in sales tax revenue, reimbursements from the city of Wapello and the University of Iowa, grants, and other sources.

After hearing Huston’s explanation for the amendment, Finke pointed to a recent discussion the council held on possibly converting to radio read water meters.

“The only expense I’m really concerned about is the water expense,” he said, explaining recent reports indicated the city was losing around $200,000 a year.

“We’re trying to fix that,” Huston said.

Council member Hal Prior agreed.

“We’ve been discussing that issue for the last week or two. We’ve got some things we’re going to be doing,” he assured Finke.

In other action, librarian Mandy Grimm reported the library’s application to participate in an Iowa Center for the Book program had recently been approved.

Grimm said the library would be hosting war and foreign correspondent Atia Abawi as part of the center’s All Iowa Reads project.

According to Grimm, Abawi’s fictional narrative book, "A Land of Permanent Goodbyes," will be read by Columbus students in grades 7 through 12, who will then meet with Abawi when she visits the area in the fall.

“The idea is to foster unity through reading,” Grimm said, adding she was really excited about the upcoming program and hoped to add a community component in the future.

“There is no cost to us, so that is the other really cool thing,” Grimm said.

In final action, Smith introduced two summer interns who will be working with her this summer. Alali Morgan Oruamabo said she was a graduate student at Western Illinois University, but was originally from south Nigeria. Oruamabo said she applied for the internship after hearing a presentation from Smith.

Coletrane Alan Sipes, a graduate of Columbus High School, also introduced himself to the council, explaining he would be working predominately with history and other projects.