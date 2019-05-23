The annual Fernald Community Dinner reunion is right around the corner.

Friends, former residents and former students of Fernald are invited to gather June 1 at Memorial Lutheran Church in Nevada to reminisce and share a meal, while enjoying a special program about the little town’s history.

The annual alumni event dates back many years.

In an old Journal newspaper article shared with us by Karen Selby, who helps organize the event today, it was noted that the last class graduated from Fernald High School in 1957, but the building continued to be used as an elementary center until 1962.

In 1958, Fernald’s alumni group was holding its 33rd annual banquet, which means alumni of Fernald High School have been gathering since 1925 — 94 years total.

The old Fernald School had one claim to fame, according to the newspaper article. It was the first consolidated school in Story County, and one of the first in the state. As the article reported, “The first school board of the proposed consolidated school met early in July 1908, and at their second meeting later in July, voted to issue $6,500 worth of bonds for the construction of a schoolhouse. W.L. Lobaugh and C.E. French were appointed to the building committee.”

A Journal story by Lin Sherfy

The story continued by sharing information, as follows, from even older Journal articles, as written by then reporter, Lin Sherfy, in June of 1982:

On Aug. 17, 1908…the board voted to construct a schoolhouse 40x33 feet… Construction was started on a strip of land 300 feet long and 219 feet wide, east of the Lutheran Church.

In the meantime, classes were held in the four one-room schoolhouses in the district… Teachers were paid … $40 a month for a first-class certificate, $38 for a second-class certificate and $35 for a third-class certificate.

The new building opened for classes on Sept. 13, 1909, with Mr. J. Feroe as the first superintendent and also teaching seventh through ninth grades. Josephine Henry taught first through third grades, and Anna Foley taught fourth, fifth and sixth grades. By the end of the first year, attendance had increased 75 percent.

Students were transported to school in farm wagons or sleds, and it was a long school day, with students leaving their homes at 7 a.m. and not returning home until after 5 p.m.

The story continued by saying, when teachers asked for more heat, the janitor would run outside to see if all the windows were down. If after inspection, they were closed, the heat would soon satisfy the teachers.

Betsy Morfoot and John Picht were the first students to graduate from the new school in 1912. The smallest class to graduate was the 1922 class, with only one member.

Basketball at Fernald was first played on an open court, north of the building. During the 1911-12 school year, a frame building was constructed on the village square, and this was used as a gym and auditorium until the “new” auditorium and gym were built in 1939.

The first school flag, bell and piano were purchased by the student body, and the piano was still in use in 1939 at the dedication of the new building. The new building cost $41,842.32 and it was dedicated on Jan. 18, 1939.

By the mid-1950s, the state was putting pressure on smaller schools to increase the size of the consolidated districts. The Fernald School — although one of the earliest to consolidate in the state — was a victim of the trend. Students from the school went to other schools, primarily Nevada, and the last official Fernald High School class graduated in 1957. Members of the last graduating class were: co-valedictorians, Lois McKim and Judi McBride, Clarice Picht (grandniece of one of the first two graduates of the school, John Picht), Miriam Hilburn, Marlene Hill, Betty Lock, Larry Hall, Rex Shuler, Dale Mericale, Rosella Rosburg, Galen Flynn, Willard Cook and Norman Huntrods.

The Nevada School District utilized the Fernald building for kindergarten through sixth grade from 1957 to 1962. Shortly thereafter, the buildings were demolished.

Why is reunion held at Memorial Lutheran?

If you’ve ever asked why the Fernald reunions continue to be held in Nevada at Memorial Lutheran Church, there’s a connection between Memorial Lutheran Church in Nevada and the former St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fernald.

A booklet called, “History of St. Paul’s and Memorial Lutheran Churches, 1865-1970,” outlines the many changes that took place through those years in the two congregations, which officially merged in January of 1966.

According to the booklet, “The building and grounds at Fernald were sold for $1,000 to Richland Township to be used as a community center,” and the two congregations took up residence in the church building in Nevada.

For those attending or wanting to attend the upcoming Fernald Community Dinner on June 1, the dinner will be served at noon. A social hour will begin at 11 a.m. Those attending are asked to bring pictures and memories to share. Cost of tickets is $17 per person. Reservations need to be made by calling Karen Selby, 515-382-2492.