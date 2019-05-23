Hello citizens of Boone. My name is Michael Murrell, the new editorial intern at the Boone News-Republican.

I am excited for the opportunity to help serve this community through the local newspaper.

I have an opportunity to provide a fresh pair of eyes to this community and to help find stories here that need to be told.

I graduated from Iowa State University this month and just this past week I married my beautiful wife Natasha.

I was a political science and journalism double major at Iowa State and I believe that background will give me an opportunity to serve this community well.

2020 presidential candidates continue to visit the city of Boone and Joni Ernst is set to launch her re-election campaign in Boone next month.

I will do my best over the course of my internship to help inform you all about the candidates as well as I possibly can.

As citizens of Iowa we have an unique opportunity to enter in and talk to candidates who are going to shape this country.

We are the state that holds the very first caucus. Our voice will help set the tone of the general election that is just 18 months from now.

It is our job to take that responsibility of being informed and talking to the candidates when they come here seriously.

I believe that responsibility, though, starts with me and my managing editor Logan Kahler in making sure we inform you all on when those opportunities arrive.

I look forward to my time working not only for the Boone News-Republican but also getting to work for the people of Boone.