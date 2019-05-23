Golfers are invited to participate in United Way of Story County’s (UWSC) 20th annual Golf Fore Kids event to benefit children and family programs throughout Story County. The event, sponsored by 3M and Hach, will take place Friday, Aug. 9, at Ames Golf and Country Club.

The 2018 Golf Fore Kids event raised over $23,000, thanks to generous support from local businesses. Because of the event, UWSC helped to provide fresh produce to families in need by funding a school garden; supported educational training for a new pregnancy program focused on prenatal and infant care; expanded Super K, a transitional program helping to get children ready for kindergarten; supplied treatment tools for local children with disabilities and much more!

The 18-hole, four-person best shot tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. Each hole features an opportunity to learn about UWSC partner agencies. Special hole-in-one contests will help us celebrate our 20th year of raising funds through Golf Fore Kids! Join us to see what our grand prizes entail!

Interested individuals should register online at www.uwstory.org by July 31.