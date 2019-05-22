The Collins-Maxwell FFA presented Ag Awareness Day at the elementary in Collins. Elementary students were able to learn more about agriculture and animal care. There were 10 rotations that consisted of rabbit care, dog care, baler safety, tractor safety, chicken care, ag literacy, goat care, mower safety and an egg race. We were not able to plant the community garden but hopefully soon. In the picture with the chickens are Marissa Boege and Brayden Weldon, who presented about chickens and caring for them. In the picture with the goats are Jace Huntrods, AJ Smith, Blake Huntrods and Luke Huntrods, who talked about goat care. In the photo with the tractor are Jacob Snoddy and John Kasper, who discussed safety around tractors. Photos Contributed