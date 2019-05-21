Governor Pete Ricketts recently teamed up with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), law enforcement, and safety officials to urge Nebraskans to drive safely during the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer travel season,” said Governor Ricketts. “As Nebraskans take to the roads this summer, we want to ensure the safety of drivers, passengers, and the construction crews working diligently to repair our state’s roads and bridges.”

NDOT District 2 Engineer Tim Weander joined Governor Ricketts to announce the re-opening of West Dodge Road—near Waterloo—three weeks ahead of schedule.

“West Dodge Road is one of the busiest routes in Nebraska,” the Governor said. “Following the March flooding, it has been impossible to get close to the Elkhorn or Platte Rivers in this area without driving through a work zone. Thanks to the dedication of NDOT and Hawkins Construction, however, we are excited to open West Dodge to traffic much earlier than anticipated.”

Governor Ricketts praised NDOT’s efforts to restore Nebraska’s roadways in the wake of March’s natural disaster. Over twenty-two consulting and contracting companies are working alongside NDOT to keep Nebraskans moving. The Governor reminded Nebraskans to slow down and use caution when traveling through construction zones. He also encouraged all Nebraskans to buckle up, obey speed limits, and stay alert when driving this summer.

NEBRASKA STATE PATROL’S CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN

Monday, May 20, 2019 through Sunday, June 2, 2019, the Nebraska State Patrol, county sheriff offices, and local police departments are taking part in the annual “Click It or Ticket” seat belt and child restraint campaign. Thanks to a $25,000 grant from NDOT’s Highway Safety Office, troopers and dispatchers will provide added hours of service during the campaign. The extra manpower will enable increased enforcement to ensure that Nebraskans stay safe on the roads.