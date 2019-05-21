Nebraska alumni impacted by spring flooding can replace lost or damaged diplomas at no cost through a partnership between the Nebraska Alumni Association and the Office of the University Registrar.

Through Aug. 31, the alumni association will pay the costs of a replacement diploma for alumni who request one through the registrar.

Graduates can request a replacement diploma by filling out a form and indicating the original diploma was damaged by flooding in the box labeled “Reason for Duplicate Diploma.”

The form must then be printed, signed and returned to the Office of the University Registrar by mail at the address listed on the document, faxed to 402-472-8220 or scanned and emailed to registrar@unl.edu.

“The diploma is the proud symbol of hard work and achievement that unites more than 200,000 living Nebraska alumni,” said Shelley Zaborowski, executive director of the Nebraska Alumni Association. “We are grateful to partner with the Office of the University Registrar to make sure our graduates who are rebuilding homes and businesses after this spring’s floods are able to regain the hard-earned diploma that recognizes their accomplishments and reminds them they will always be part of our alumni family.”

To be eligible for a free replacement diploma, graduates must make their request by Aug. 31. Requests will take at least six weeks to be processed and shipped.

For more information about requesting a replacement diploma, contact the Office of the University Registrar at 402-472-2030 or email registrar@unl.edu.