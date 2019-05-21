The Southeast District 4-H Speech Contest was recently conducted at the University of Nebraska−Lincoln. There were five Otoe County 4-H members who participated. They did a super job representing Otoe County, said Sarah Purcell, Nebraska Extension Educator.



This contest was an opportunity for 4-H youth who advanced from the county level to give their speech and/or public service announcement (PSA) in district competition. The top five in each division received a medal. Speech contest results are:



Junior Division Speech (ages 8 to 10): Lauren Brehm of Talmage - “Moo-ving into the Future with 4-H Animal Science Projects” – Purple; and Justus Kreifels of Nebraska City – “The Game of 4-H” – Purple.



Intermediate Division Speech (ages 11 to 13): John Hippen of Bennet – “My 4-F Experience” – Purple and Medal; and Daisa Smidt of Adams “All About Sewing” – Purple and Medal.



Senior Division Speech (over 14): Valerie Bennie of Nebraska City – “Paving a Path toward My Future” – Blue.