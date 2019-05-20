Weather permitting, a ramp work project will begin May 28 on N‑2, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

An NDOT maintenance crew will be working on the eastbound on- and off-ramps at the junction of N‑2/N-43 between Reference Post 469 to Reference Post 471, which is north of Bennet. Ramps will remain open. N-2 will have the right lane closed in the eastbound lanes. The work is anticipated to take 15 days.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through construction zones.