Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L). Earlier today, Antonio Collier #87434 was granted permission to attend a local church but failed to return to the facility afterward.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Collier is serving a four- to- five year sentence for burglary. His tentative release date is August of 2020. He has a parole hearing scheduled for February of 2020. Collier is a 36-year old black male, 5’8”, 212 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Collier’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.