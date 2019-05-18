Hoffman is one of three people charged in connection with the Carman, Illinois, man's murder. Two already were sentenced.

OQUAWKA, Ill. — A woman accused in the October 2017 death of an 87-year-old rural Carman, Illinois, man will keep her court-appointed counsel.

Appearing Friday in Henderson County Circuit Court, defendant Amy Hoffman, charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 8, 2017, killing of Rex Mynatt Sr., told Judge Raymond A. Cavanaugh she wanted Blaise Rogers, a Monmouth, Illinois, attorney, to continue to represent her in the case. Her other option was to represent herself.

Cavanaugh had presented Hoffman with literature regarding the People vs. Ward, which deals with case law regarding the right for self representation, prior to her court appearance. He also informed her that should she decide to represent herself, she would not be able to bring up her own competency in an appeal.

Hoffman had told the court earlier this month, at what was supposed to be a plea and sentencing hearing for a lesser charge, she no longer trusted Blaise as her attorney.

Hoffman said her attorney had a discussion with her father that created uncertainty about whether her brother and former co-defendant, Donnie Blakley Jr., who plead guilty in January to first-degree murder in Mynatt's death, would provide truthful testimony should the case go to trial. Blaise said the two had discussed it previously and determined Blakley Jr. would not be a credible witness because his story about what happened was inconsistent.

Though Hoffman was offered a plea deal prior to her previous court appearance, it now may be off the table.

Rogers informed Cavanaugh he filed a motion Friday morning to withdraw Hoffman's jury trial waiver. Whether she will be able to reinstate her right to a jury trial will be decided 1:30 p.m. May 31.

A tentative bench trial date also was set for July 11 in case her request for a jury trial was denied.

If the case goes to trial, it is possible Angel Logsdon would testify. Logsdon also was charged with first-degree murder in Mynatt's death, but instead plead guilty to assisting Blakley in the killing. She was sentenced to time served and two years of probation. In exchange for her plea, she also promised to provide truthful testimony if called upon in the case.