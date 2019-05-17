Sons of Norway Kong Sverre Lodge held its May event in Story City with the program“Syttende Mai,” presented by David Amdahl of Decorah. David spoke about the history of Syttende Mai (17th of May in Norwegian, Norway’s national day) beginning at the end of the Napoleonic Wars until May 17, 1814, when Norwegians signed their constitution and the day became a day of celebration. Sons of Norway events are open to all interested in learning more about Scandinavian heritage and culture and guests are always welcome. Pictured, from left, are Bonita Bappe, Donna Johnson, speaker David Amdahl and Donna Wagner. Contributed photo