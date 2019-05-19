Nebraska Highway 12, from Spencer to the Niobrara State Park, has reopened ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Game and Parks Commission. Access to the park was reestablished last week following historic spring flooding that closed access roads and bridges.



In an effort to direct travelers to open routes, the NDOT has placed a variable message board on the highway to advise travelers that access to the park is open. The bridges on Highway 12 east of Niobrara State Park remain closed, with no direct access to the park from the town of Niobrara.



“The NDOT has been working closely with Game and Parks to ensure visitors are able to access the Niobrara State Park,” said Mark Kovar, NDOT District 8 Engineer. We understand the impact the park has on the local community and will continue our efforts to repair roads and bridges damaged by the flooding to allow park visitors to enjoy the beauty of northeast Nebraska.”



Nebraska Game and Parks welcomes visitors to the park. Guests are encouraged to visit the website at http://outdoornebraska.gov or call ahead, (402) 857-3373, for activity hours and availability.



While road construction is underway on Highway 12, motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling through construction zones. Updates on flood recovery can be found at https://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/nebraska-flood-2019.