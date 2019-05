The Set Me Free Project will present "Human Trafficking 101 and Social Media Safety" at the Otoe County Fair Center in Syracuse at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

Separate presentations will be given to youth and to parents. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be sponsored by the Better-Ba-C's 4-H Club.

RSVP by June 1 to the Otoe County Extension Office, 402-269-2301 or otoe-county@unl.edu or Angela Parsons at 402-274-7544 or alparsons3343@gmail.com.