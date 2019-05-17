As we age, skin can become drier, thinner and loses fat, so it looks less plump and smooth. Veins and bones can be more easily seen. Additionally, aged skin can take longer to heal when injured. Years of being out in the sun can lead to wrinkles, age spots and even cancer.

Although aging is inevitable for any organ, there are easy steps you can take to reduce and slow down the skin’s aging process.

Stay hydrated to relieve dry skin and itching. Avoid hot baths and showers and use mild soaps and moisturizers daily. Avoid prolonged periods of sun exposure and smoking to help reduce wrinkles. Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables high in vitamins A, C and E to keep your skin as healthy as possible and prevent bruising that is common for aging skin. Seek shade whenever possible and use sunscreen to reduce the onset of age spots. Age spots and skin tags are harmless, common aspects of aging and can be found on the face, neck, arms and other areas of the body. Limit time in the sun to reduce your risk of skin cancer, and avoid sun exposure during peak times when the sun’s rays are strongest (between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the summer). Wear sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher, wide brimmed hats and loose, lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and pants. Avoid using sunlamps and tanning beds. Check your skin often, and consult your doctor with any concerns.

This health tip is brought to you by Tabitha, Your Answer for Senior Care in 28 Nebraska counties. To learn more, visit us at Tabitha.org, or call 800.487.3484 | 402.873.7047.

Nonprofit Tabitha is Nebraska’s industry-leading and quality award-winning Senior Care expert. Serving friends and neighbors for over 130 years and encompassing 28 Nebraska counties, Tabitha offers results-driven rehabilitation, at-home health care, innovative living communities and compassionate hospice services. Tabitha is Your Answer for Senior Care, learn more at Tabitha.org.