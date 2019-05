Common Ground will present "Well, Well, Well, All Things Groundwater" at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum, 1416 Central Ave.

Charlie Pierce, resource specialist with the Nemaha Natural Resources District, will speak on groundwater basics. Following his presentation, Emily Folkerts, executive director of the museum, will give a tour of the facility.

For more information, contact abaker@neconserve.org or visit @ConservationNebraska on Facebook.