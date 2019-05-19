Doane University and Northeast Community College signed an institutional agreement on Monday, May 13 that ensures the opportunity for a Northeast student to transfer and complete a bachelor’s degree at Doane. This agreement benefits all programs and locations at Doane University and is the first agreement of this type for Doane.

Specifically, this agreement applies to a new student to Doane who has completed an associate-level degree from Northeast after the signing of the agreement or within five years prior to May 13, 2019.

For a Northeast student who transitions to an undergraduate program taught on Doane University’s Omaha, Lincoln, or Grand Island campus, or online, the student will receive a 15% tuition reduction from Doane on a per-credit hour basis for up to 2.5 years while remaining continuously enrolled at Doane.

Northeast students who transfer to Doane and enroll in the College of Arts and Sciences on the Crete campus will receive a $20,000 grant (replaces any eligible Doane academic scholarship) for four semesters, assuming the student is continuously enrolled. Northeast students may be eligible for other financial support based on FAFSA information.

“This will establish pathways and opportunities for Northeast students to transition to any of Doane University’s four campus locations or online to continue their education and pursue a bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Paul Savory, provost and executive vice president at Doane. “As part of this agreement, Doane will make a range of benefits available to Northeast students, including a discounted tuition rate, scholarships, and early advising.”

One program in particular that Northeast and Doane believe aligns particularly well between the two institutions is Agribusiness. Northeast students who complete their Associate of Applied Science degree in Agribusiness can seamlessly transition to Doane and earn a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness.

Dr. Michael Chipps, president of Northeast Community College, John Blaylock, executive vice president at Northeast, Dr. Jacque Carter, president of Doane University, Savory, and Dr. Lorie Cook-Benjamin, dean of College of Professional Studies at Doane were in attendance for the official signing at Northeast Community College in Norfolk on Monday.

“Doane University will provide a perfect transfer path for many Northeast students,” Blaylock said. “I appreciate Doane’s commitment in providing our students with yet another avenue to continue their pursuit of a four-year degree. With each of us known for traditions of academic rigor and excellence, I believe this collaboration will be a win-win for our students.”

For more information on this partnership, visit doane.edu/transfer/northeast.