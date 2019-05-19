An introductory ATV safety course for girls and boys ages 8-18 will be Monday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kimmel Event Center at 198 Plum St., in Syracuse.

Participants will learn proper safety clothing and gear, ATV familiarization and safe riding techniques. Presenters will be Karna Dam and Aaron Nygren, Nebraska Extension Educators.

The event is free to attend.

Register by Thursday, May 30, by calling the Nebraska Extension Office in Otoe County at 402-269-2301 or via e-mail at otoe-county@unl.edu. Please provide student’s shirt size.

The program is sponsored by the Optimist Club of Nebraska City and Nebraska Extension. Direct questions to Sarah Purcell, Extension Educator in Otoe County at 402-269-2301 or by e-mail at spurcell2@unl.edu.