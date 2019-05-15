The second annual Children’s Miracle Network Show and Shine Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Walmart, 2101 S. 11th St.

All types of vehicles are welcome. Entry fee is $10, and all proceeds will be going to the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.

Activities on tap include a demonstration by the Nebraska City Police Department K9 Unit, live music from Sherman’s Midlife Audio, face painting and food vendors. A Children’s Hospital ambulance will also be on display.

Contact Terry at 402-874-9080 for more information.