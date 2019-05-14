Peru State College announced the president’s and dean’s lists for the spring 2019 semester on Friday, May 10.

Students representing Nebraska, 34 other states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and 6 foreign countries were on the lists.

To make the president’s list, students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.

To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.



Area students on the president's list are:

Brock: Eric Lindquist.

Dunbar: Samantha Dawn Richardson.

Eagle: Natalie Essman.

Nebraska City: Amanda Claire Anderson, Rebecca Lyn Archer, Shannon Marie Buckminster, Abbie Marie Ferguson, Joslynn Rose Hudson, Noah Alexander Kasbohm, and Michael L'Heureux.

Talmage: Taylor Anne Gerdes.



Area students on the dean's list are:

Brock: Jessica LaVade Moore,

Cook: Jesse C. Allen.

Dunbar: Holden Bradley Kuehn.

Johnson: Emily A Oestmann, Trey Lee Stutheit, and Sierra Jean Thomas.

Nebraska City: Mariah Michelle Bennett, Jasmine Amal Dia, Taylor Rene Eltiste, Kyle Nathaniel Francois, Christopher Ryan Giittinger, Shea Alicea Kinnison, Caleb Joel Louthan, Macayla Lynn Mucha, John Louis Stidd III, and Lina Fernanda Torres.

Syracuse: Reannah Mae Rinchich and Kimberly Ann Snyder.

Talmage: Shyanna Summer Thompson.

Unadilla: Riley Monroe Porter.







