AseraCare Hospice will host "A Butterfly to Remember," an annual memorial event to honor the individuals, families and communities of those we have provided care for over the past year.

The event will be held on the grounds of the Longs Creek Village Assisted Living facility, 418 Q St., Auburn. The memorial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1. Parking is available across the street at the Auburn City Recreation Complex. Please RSVP by May 20 by calling 402-682-7661.

This memorial event is a special time for families, friends, community members and caregivers to come together to celebrate and remember the lives of our loved ones.The butterfly was chosen as a symbol to represent change and hope-themes that represent so fittingly the end-of-life journey.

AseraCare Hospice professionals manage the entire range of medical, psychological, spiritual, and practical challenges that are part of the end-of-life journey. It is our privilege and commitment to serve our patients, and their families, with support and compassion.

Please join us for this memorial event as we each remember those who have touched our lives and left us with the treasure of life-long memories. Remember to follow us on Facebook! If you have any questions, please contact us.