Jerry Hansen (82), #24432 died at 5:13 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI). His sentence began on May 20, 1965. Hansen was serving a life sentence for second degree murder from Saunders County.

Cause of death has not been from determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.