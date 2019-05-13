Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), and Representative Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) have announced the 2019 Service Academy Day will take place on Saturday, May 25, in Bellevue. The event will help young people in Nebraska learn more about the nomination process to the U.S. Service Academies.

The program will take place in the garden level (you will take the elevator down). For any questions, please contact Chase Kratochvil in Senator Fischer’s Office at (402) 391-3411.

Representatives from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about opportunities each offer. Representatives from the offices of Senator Fischer, Senator Sasse, and Representative Fortenberry will also be in attendance to answer questions about the Service Academy nomination process.

*Parking will be available on the north side of the building. You may enter through the north entrance.