Nebraska State Fair will open a block of single concert tickets are now available for sale starting. Tickets are available online at StateFair.org or at the State Fair box office in the Nebraska Building at 501 E. Fonner Park Road.

Single ticket prices for bundled concerts are $48; reserved seating; gate admission included; Fonner Park convenience fees not included Single pit ticket prices for bundled concerts are $79; standing room only; gate admission included; Fonner Park convenience fees not included Specialty concert single tickets are $10; reserved seating; gate admission included; Fonner Park convenience fees not included

Bundled concerts include: Granger Smith, Aug. 23; Brett Eldridge with Devin Dawson, Aug 24; Cody Jinks, Aug. 25; Whiskey Myers with Reckless Kelly, Aug. 26; Theory Of A Dead Man, Aug. 27; Bad Wolves, Aug. 28; Maren Morris, Aug. 30; Halestorm, Aug. 31; Little Big Town, Sept. 1.

Specialty concerts include: Cornell Gunther’s The Coasters, The Drifters and The Platters, Aug. 26; Zach Williams, Aug. 29 and Trace Adkins, Sept. 2.

Hot Country, Red Dirt and Rock bundles sell for $79, for reserved seating, or $129 for pit standing room only, which include three shows and gate admissions each. All concerts will be held on the Bristol Windows stage in the Heartland Event Center. For the most complete list of concert dates, times and ticket choices, go to StateFair.org