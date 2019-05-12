The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Tecumseh late Friday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. at a residence at 789 N 4th Street in Tecumseh. Approximately an hour before the incident, the residents of the address, Raymond and Janet Brown, received multiple threatening phone calls from two past co-workers, Colton Bridgewater, 26, and Levi Bridgewater, 20.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., Colton and Levi Bridgewater, along with their father, Kenneth Bridgewater, 50, went to the home of Raymond Brown, 64, and Janet Brown, 60. The Browns called 911 and told the Bridgewaters to leave. At that time all three Bridgewaters forced their way inside the home and began fighting with Raymond Brown. Both Raymond Brown and Kenneth Bridgewater were armed with handguns during the altercation.

During the fight, Brown shot both Colton and Levi Bridgewater. After additional struggle, Kenneth Bridgewater went outside and continued yelling threats at Brown. An off-duty Nebraska Department of Correctional Services officer, who was not part of the incident, was nearby and responded to the scene and assisted in deescalating the situation.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene and arrested Kenneth Bridgewater for making terroristic threats, obstructing a police officer, use of a weapon to commit a felony, 2nd degree assault, criminal mischief, burglary, and trespassing. He was lodged in Johnson County Jail.

Colton and Levi Bridgewater were taken to the Johnson County Hospital and later flown to Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. NSP requests anyone who may have additional information or anyone who received threats from anyone involved in this incident to call Nebraska Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-1494.