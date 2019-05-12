Changes at the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office were discussed at the May 8 Nebraska City Rotary Club meeting.

Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill, who took office in January, talked about changes he has made in the hiring process.

Applicants now fill out a 28-page personal history package as the first step in the hiring process. Caudill said the next step is a background and reference check, which is followed by a phone interview.

Candidates who pass the phone interview then meet with a panel of sheriff’s office employees for another interview.

Those who pass the panel interview then participate in an in-home interview with their spouse, said Caudill. The final step in the interview process is an in-person interview with Caudill and OCSO Chief Deputy Mike Holland.

Another change within the department is the appointment of a training sergeant, who keeps track of monthly training, said Caudill.

Caudill also said OCSO vehicles will have a new look, thanks to more-visible graphics that will be applied to the vehicles to improve deputy safety.

Traffic on Highway 75 was another discussion topic during the meeting. Caudill said he is “looking forward to a reduction in traffic,” noting that it has been a constant battle for his staff to apprehend speeders with the increased traffic level on the highway.

Caudill added that $6,291 grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety has helped the sheriff’s office pay for additional deputies on Highway 75.

