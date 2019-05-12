The National Safety Council, Nebraska Chapter (NSC, NE) is once again recognizing several Nebraska companies for outstanding safety initiatives and performance; among those being honored for many consecutive years of outstanding safety performance is Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD).

“Keeping NPPD colleagues safe at work and at home has been, and will always be, a core NPPD value. This and other similar industry awards, along with all of the great safety practices we see in the NPPD workplace, reinforce that our efforts to help each other work and live safely are paying great dividends each and every day,” says NPPD Director of Human and Safety Performance Chris Overman.

The NSC, NE has collected incident, lost time and days away restricted or transferred (DART) rate data from the past three years and established an average. Companies whose average was 50 percent better than their industry average, are being recognized as a Nebraska Safest Company with Distinction.

“It is vital and extremely valuable for all industries and employers to establish and maintain a continuous, positive emphasis on safety,” added Overman. “We know that the organizations with the very best safety performance are the organizations with high levels of trust, communication, mutual respect and shared accountability. That means actively watching out for each other, listening to each other, helping each other, holding each other accountable to the highest standards, having organizational pride, and turning your workplace safety practices into daily habits that you can then share with your families, friends and communities.”

NPPD will be recognized along with Nebraska’s other safest companies May 15 during the 36th Annual Celebration of Safety Luncheon at the Embassy Suites, LaVista Convention Center. More details on the event and NSC can be found at https://www.safenebraska.org/conferences-events/celebration-of-safety [safenebraska.org].