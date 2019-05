The Otoe County Board of Commissioners will review resumes for the appointed county attorney position and review bids for a new sheriff's patrol vehicle during its May 14 meeting.

Commissioners will also hear citizen concerns over road and culvert conditions at County Roads H and 14.

The board will also consider adopting changes to the county utility policy.

The meeting is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, in Room 108 of the Otoe County Courthouse.