Today marks the 60th day the Mississippi River at Burlington has been above major flood stage.

According to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, that probably constitutes the most consecutive days at higher than 18 feet on the flood gauge in recorded history. According to Tom Philip, a meteorologist with the weather service, a record was broken farther up the river, but numbers for Burlington weren’t readily available.

Burlington has seen three major crests since late March. The first, 20.5 feet on March 24, another at 20.41 feet on April 10 and the last at 23.54 on May 3. All three of these crests were in the Top 15 crests for Burlington, with two in the top 10. Burlington has never had three crests in the Top 15 in a single year, let alone in a single flood event. The last time Burlington had two crests register among the 15 highest in the same year was in 2008, one in April from the snowmelt and again in July from heavy rain.

“We had a rain event run into a snowmelt event,” said Philip, explaining why there were three crests inside of a single event.

To protect Burlington from the flooding, Hesco barriers were installed starting March 13. In all, 200 of the sand-filled barriers were used to protect the ends of the city’s permanent but as-yet-unfinished flood wall, as well as a hole in the sewer system at Front and Valley streets. Barriers also were set up along Market Street when the river equalized near the Main and Division street intersection.

There would have been more Hescos, if not for the floodwall that currently protects part of the Burlington riverfront. The concrete floodwall held its ground, and for most of the duration of the flood, portions of the city protected by the wall were not in danger.

However, almost 4 inches of rain fell in Burlington in as many days between April 29 and May 2, Philip said. This caused the river forecast to rise from 20.7 to 23.5 feet in the course of the same time span. City crews rushed to install metal risers to extend the protection from 22.5 feet to 28 feet as the river rose at rates as fast as an inch an hour.

Just 10 days ago, more than 80 students from New London High School filled two school buses to help Burlington Public Works crews sandbag as they braced for a crest that would go on to be the fourth-highest ever recorded in Burlington.

The New London Superintendent Chad Wahls said students spent three hours working, and filled pallets, dump trucks and a pickup truck with sand bags.

Students from Burlington and community members also were out to help crews sandbag.

Public Works Director Nick MacGregor wasn’t sure exactly how much sand was used. The hope is that this sand will go back into the city’s supply, which was running low after all the snow this winter. Soon the city will hear from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources about whether the sand can be reused for winter operations.

As the floodwaters recede, another set of numbers enters the spotlight: how much all this floodfighting has cost. Some of the numbers are still preliminary, since the true cost won’t be known until after the work is done. However, initial estimates put the total damage in Des Moines County at about $400,000.

So far, Burlington has received $20,000 in bills for sand related to the flood MacGregor said there will be more bills for sand to come. The city also spent $70,000 purchasing additional Hesco barriers. When the waters recede the city will have to do repairs on The Port’s Parking lot, which could cost an additional $30,000.

The Skunk River also flooded in March. The river receded, though, and cleanup work was able to commence. Damage to Des Moines County Conservation’s Welter Recreation Area campgrounds could be about $70,000 to clean up, Conservation director Chris Lee said. The flooded boat ramps could add an additional $55,000 in damage.

Roads in the county also took quite a beating because of the heavy rains. The Secondary Roads Department racked up $144,000 in damage. According to documents County Engineer Brian Carter submitted to FEMA, most of that came from small repairs costing less than $7,000 each. However, two bridge projects are estimated to cost at least $20,000: Flint Bottom Road Bridge and Golden Road Bridge. Sullivan Slough Road will also have to be rerocked, with a projected cost of about $10,000.

Des Moines County has not yet been designated as a disaster zone by FEMA.