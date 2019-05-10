On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director Kyle Schneweis joined representatives from Nebraska’s aviation industry to celebrate General Aviation Appreciation Month. General aviation and community airports are vital to the Nebraska economy and play a key role in the continued flow of commerce, tourists, and visitors to the state. Governor Ricketts has been a constant advocate for infrastructure in the state, including supporting advancements at general aviation airports throughout Nebraska.

“General aviation connects Nebraskans with far-off markets and has played a major role in raising our state’s global profile,” said Governor Ricketts. “General aviation also enables doctors and other healthcare specialists to quickly reach patients in every corner of our state. This year, I especially want to thank Nebraska’s aviation industry for its help in surveying flood damage and providing relief during the recent natural disaster.”

The state’s 80 public-use airports are important to the movement of personnel, equipment, and product, and they help the aviation industry generate more than $1.2 billion in annual economic output.

GOV RICKETTS’ COMMITMENT TO TRANSPORTATION IS GROWING NEBRASKA

Over the past few years, Governor Ricketts has worked with the Legislature and transportation stakeholders to focus on ways to modernize Nebraska’s transportation system through innovation and efficiency. Previous initiatives include:

Cutting Red Tape (LB271): The NDOT’s undertaking of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Assumption streamlines the environmental review process and accelerates project delivery. Merging Agencies (LB339): Merging the Department of Roads and the Department of Aeronautics to create the Nebraska Department of Transportation, driving efficiencies that allow savings to be reinvested into roads and runways. Fine-Tuning Speed Limits (LB1009): Right-sized and improved consistency of speed limits for Nebraskans across the state. Increasing Investment to Record Highs: Announced a record-setting $600 million in projects slated for construction across the state in fiscal year 2019. Improving Efficiency: NDOT signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to streamline environmental review processes, without compromising thoroughness, in order to expedite project delivery.