The Nebraska Big Game Society will receive $25,000 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Solar Water Well Equipment Water Catchments project.

The project is one of the 117 projects receiving $19,501,444 in grant awards from the Trust this year. Of these, 85 were new applications and 32 are carry-over projects.

This wildlife water development project is a partnership between Nebraska Big Game Society and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The goal is to provide wildlife water sources on public and private lands in the arid regions of the northwestern Panhandle.

The project has three parts: replace existing well mechanical equipment with solar-based equipment for greater efficiency and constant use throughout the year; install new water wells with solar equipment in areas that presently have no natural water source; and install water catchment structures in remote areas with limited water sources or man-made water wells.

The Nebraska Legislature created the Nebraska Environmental Trust in 1992. Using revenue from the Nebraska Lottery, the Trust has provided over $305 million in grants to over 2,200 projects across the state.

Anyone – citizens, organizations, communities, farmers and businesses – can apply for funding to protect habitat, improve water quality and establish recycling programs in Nebraska. The Trust works to preserve, protect and restore our natural resources for future generations.