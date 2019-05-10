Iowa 2 west of I-29 will be opening to local traffic at 10 a.m May 10 with limited mobility. Areas of the roadway remain underwater; however, a temporary solution has been put in place to allow traffic to once again move between Iowa and Nebraska. Concrete barrier rails along the edge of the road are being used to keep vehicles on the roadway. Permeable rock laid on the roadway will provide a surface for traffic to pass across while allowing water to continue to flow. This solution restores mobility without causing water to be pushed to surrounding land.

Currently, traffic will move through the area using one lane in each direction. In areas where the gravel temporary solution is in place, traffic will be limited to one direction, led by a pilot car, utilizing the westbound lanes. Motorists should expect delays and greatly reduced speeds.

A temporary solution in also place in the unused eastbound lanes. However, at this time, water levels are preventing the use of these lanes for traffic.

This area is susceptible to ongoing threats of flooding and is being closely monitored. Traffic patterns on Iowa 2 between I-29 and the Nebraska border may shift or the roadway may need to be closed to traffic periodically, possibly with short notice, to accommodate shifting water levels. Travelers should check 511ia.org, the Iowa 511 mobile apps or call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide) for up-to-date closure information on Iowa 2 or any other state-owned roadways across Iowa.

For the latest in flooding information and recovery resources, as well as an image gallery showing the flood damage and recovery efforts go to https://floods2019.iowa.gov/.