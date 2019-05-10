The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be host two citizen science trainings in June to prepare volunteers to assist with the Monarch and Regal Fritillary Surveys project.

This workshop is for anyone interested in completing transect surveys looking for monarch and regal butterflies between June 15 and July 15, 2019.

The first training will be June 11 from 10-11 a.m. at Nine-Mile Prairie near Lincoln. Contact Alie Mayes at alie.mayes@nebraska.gov for more information.

The second training will be June 17 from 10-11 a.m. at Wildcat Hills Nature Center near Gering. Contact Amanda Filipi at amanda.filipi@nebraska.gov to sign up.