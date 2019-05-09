The meal schedule for those displaced by the floods will be as follows:



First Evangelical Lutheran, 315 S. 16th St., will serve supper Mondays at 6 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 1005 1st Corso, will serve supper Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 1024 1st Ave., will serve supper Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m.

Bethel United Church of Christ, 2400 Central Ave., will serve supper Thursdays from 5:15 to 7 p.m.

Calvary Community Church, 273 S. 63rd Rd., will serve supper Fridays at 6 p.m.



No weekend meals are scheduled at this time.